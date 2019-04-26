Fremont County man accused of having sex with minor

ASHTON — A Fremont County man accused of having sex with a teenage girl could face a lengthy prison sentence if he’s convicted.

Shaun R. Bell, 20, was charged Monday with two felony counts of rape where the victim is 16-years-old or younger and the suspect is over 18.

According to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, Bell admitted he began having sex with the girl beginning in July 2017, when the victim was 15 and Bell was 18, until March 29 of this year.

At Fremont County Prosecutor Marcia Jean Murdoch’s request, Magistrate Judge Faren Z. Eddins sealed the probable cause statement, police reports and victim statements. Murdoch cited the best interest of justice, protection of the minor victim and an ongoing investigation.

Since parts of the case have been sealed, details about the circumstances leading to the charges are unavailable.

Bell is being held in the Fremont County jail on $100,000 bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing May 6.