Northern Idaho deputy flown to hospital after crash causes fire
EastIdahoNews.com staff
Idaho
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.
On Aug. 29, at approximately 1:21 pm, Idaho State Police investigated an injury fleet crash on US95 at milepost 376, just south of Tensed.
Bradley Hampton, 50, a Benewah County deputy, was driving southbound on US95 in his patrol vehicle, a silver 2014 Ford Explorer.
Hampton drove off the northbound shoulder of US95. The crash caused a small brush fire to ignite, which subsequently spread to his vehicle. He was transported by LifeFlight to Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene.
Hampton was wearing a seatbelt. This investigation is currently ongoing.