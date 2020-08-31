Northern Idaho deputy flown to hospital after crash causes fire

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Aug. 29, at approximately 1:21 pm, Idaho State Police investigated an injury fleet crash on US95 at milepost 376, just south of Tensed.

Bradley Hampton, 50, a Benewah County deputy, was driving southbound on US95 in his patrol vehicle, a silver 2014 Ford Explorer.

Hampton drove off the northbound shoulder of US95. The crash caused a small brush fire to ignite, which subsequently spread to his vehicle. He was transported by LifeFlight to Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene.

Hampton was wearing a seatbelt. This investigation is currently ongoing.