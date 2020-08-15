Officials confirm sixth COVID-19 related death in Bonneville County

IDAHO FALLS – The latest COVID-19 death in eastern Idaho was a Bonneville County man in his 60s who died as a result of complications from the virus.

“We are saddened by the death of this man and would like to express our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends during their time of grief and loss”, says Geri Rackow, EIPH Director.

This brings the health district death total to 7, including 6 in Bonneville County and 1 in Jefferson County.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and local health districts encourage everyone to practice preventive measures to help minimize the spread of COVID-19. With school starting again soon, it is vital, more than ever, to slow the spread of COVID-19. This includes staying home if you’re sick, physical distancing, washing hands frequently and wearing face coverings in public when physical distancing is not possible.

