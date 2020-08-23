Smoke from new fire closes road in Yellowstone National Park

Smoke from a new wildfire has temporarily closed a road in Yellowstone National Park.

The Lone Star Fire started from a lightning strike around 5:15 p.m. Saturday about three miles south of Old Faithful.

Around 300 acres had burned as of Saturday evening. The fire was not headed toward Old Faithful but staff are implementing protection measures for the Old Faithful area if flames move that direction.

The Grand Loop Road south of Old Faithful between Kepler Cascades and West Thumb has been closed since 10:30 p.m. due to smoke. Backcountry campsites OA1, OA2, and OA3, along with the Lone Star Geyser Trail, are also closed.

Lightning activity has been heavy throughout the park and fire danger is very high, according to officials. Campfires in the backcountry are not allowed.