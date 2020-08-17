Woman killed in Pocatello crash
EastIdahoNews.com staff
Local
Published at
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.
On Monday, Aug. 17, at approximately 8:23 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a single-vehicle fatality crash, on City Creek Road, west of Pocatello.
Tamara Green, 53, of Pocatello, was traveling on City Creek Road in a 1991 Chevrolet Blazer.
Green left the roadway and overturned. Green was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to her injuries at the scene.
Next of kin has been notified.