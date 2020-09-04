Court documents detail what led to early morning standoff in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — Court documents reveal new details on what led to a standoff in Idaho Falls early Thursday morning.

The Idaho Falls Police department was called to the Evergreen Lofts apartments on South Yellowstone Avenue around 3 a.m. to a report that a man had pointed a gun at his neighbor.

Jesse Bryan, 48, was arrested and charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Witnesses report that Bryan was intoxicated, started yelling and then banged on his neighbor’s doors, according to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by EastIdahoNews.com. The commotion woke up the victim and a woman staying in an apartment.

The victim told officers that he and Bryan began arguing and the two stepped outside. It was then when the victim said that Bryan pulled a black handgun on him. The victim said he was fearful but did not think Bryan would follow through by pulling the trigger.

In a news release, Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements said Bryan went back into an apartment and refused to talk with officers. The SWAT team was called before Bryan, a woman and children inside the apartment came outside.

Police reports indicate that Bryan denied ever threatening the victim with a gun. Bryan also denied even owning a firearm.

Investigators served a search warrant on Bryan’s unit and found a small black airsoft gun. He was arrested and taken to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked on $5,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing for Bryan is set for Sept. 16.