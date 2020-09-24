Doorbell camera shows man trying to skate away from officers

IDAHO FALLS — Doorbell camera footage recently posted online shows an Idaho Falls man trying to get away from police on a skateboard Sunday.

Idaho Falls Police tell EastIdahoNews.com that 25-year-old Zacery Farley tried using a longboard to get away from officers after they tried to talk to him. Officers had received reports he was attacking a woman at a home on 3rd Street, and responded to the scene.

According to a news release, after Farley took off, he was pursued by officers on foot. They called for help from other officers in patrol vehicles.

The doorbell footage, shared on the Ring Neighbors page, shows a patrol car with red and blue lights close behind Farly riding the board down the street.

Officers then boxed Farley in and he ditched the longboard and ran on foot. One officer tried using a Taser, but when that failed, Farley kept running.

As Farley slid to the ground, officers tried placing him into handcuffs as he fought and kicked. Officers then used a stun gun to try and gain some control of the situation, according to the release.

After police were able to get cuffs on Farley, he allegedly kept struggling with officers as he was placed in the back of a patrol car. Once there, Farley claimed to be injured and unable to walk.

Zacery Farley | Bonneville County Jail

The department took Farley to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, where doctors cleared him with tests and X-rays.

Farley is charged with felony attempted strangulation, domestic battery inflicting traumatic injury and misdemeanor resisting arrest. A judge set Farley’s bail at $65,000.

Sunday’s incident is not Farley’s first encounter with law enforcement. In March, Farley was arrested on felony charges for another alleged domestic incident. However, the charges were dismissed after the victim did not show up to testify at his preliminary hearing.

Farley is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on the new charges on Oct. 2.

If convicted of the felony charges, Farley could be ordered to spend up to 25-years in prison.