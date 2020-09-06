Firefighters battling newly started wildfire in Madison County

REXBURG — Local and federal firefighters are battling a brushfire in the area of 1800 North and 6000 West in Madison County.

The fire began at about 1 p.m. Sunday after a slash fire on private property got out of control and spread into grass and thick brush, with ash falling on neighboring properties and roofs, according to a Madison Fire Department news release.

At 3 p.m., the fire had spread to approximately 25 acres. Madison requested aid from Central Fire District, and the Bureau of Land Management.

Very dry conditions and access to the areas of thick brush contributed to the spread of the fire. All of eastern Idaho is currently under a red flag warning due to low humidity, and increasing wind speeds. Those conditions are expected to worsen on Monday.

Madison County is asking area residents to avoid outdoor burning during the Labor Day weekend.