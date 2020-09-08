GALLERY: Your photos from the wild wind storm
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
Weather
Published at
Firth storm damage | Dayna Berg
Storm damage in Moreland | Roger Davison
Clubhouse circle off St. Clair. Fenway Park Apartments entrance | Tabitha Louise Lee
The mighty wind knocked off the cinder block wall under this old white house in Basalt built in 1900 | Zachary Spalding
Danny & Natalie Siler
Kinzie Sauer
Wendy Jolley
Fenway Park condos in Idaho Falls | Jennifer Kusch
Corner of Langsing Road and Riverton Road in Idaho Falls | Lorise Bryan
Lewisville | Sandi Buttars
Clubhouse circle off St. Clair. Fenway Park Apartments entrance | Tabitha Louise Lee
Storm damage in Moreland | Roger Davison
Karen McMurtrey
Kaitlin Hall
Katie Williams
Ray Tracy