Lori Daybell does not object to combining trials and she can wear street clothes to hearings – with one condition

ST. ANTHONY — Lori Vallow Daybell has no objection to combining jury trials with her husband, Chad Daybell.

In response to the prosecution’s request to combine the trials, Lori Daybell’s attorney, Mark Means, said on Monday that his client has no issue with the proceedings being held together.

Both Chad and Lori Daybell have pleaded not guilty to felony charges related to the grim discovery of her children’s remains. In June, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan were found buried on Chad’s Salem property. The couple currently has separate jury trials set for 2021.

Special Prosecutor Rob Wood filed a motion on Sept. 1 to combine the trials, citing plans to use the same evidence and witness. Wood said having the trials together would make the judicial process more efficient.

John Prior, Chad Daybell’s attorney, filed an objection to Wood’s motion last week, saying that it would be unfair to his client to have the trials together. Prior says local and national media coverage would be enhanced, hurting his client’s right to a fair trial.

In addition to the notice of no objection, Means filed a motion to allow Lori Daybell to wear street clothes to upcoming hearings rather than jail clothing. Means says in the motion he’s previously discussed the issue with District Judge Dane H. Watkins Jr. but did not elaborate on the reasoning. Lori has appeared at recent hearings wearing a long-sleeved blue shirt.

Watkins granted the request and said Lori can wear street clothes of her choice as long as they are “solely provided” by her.

Chad Daybell’s pretrial conference is scheduled for Dec. 10 with a jury trial set to run from Jan. 11 to 29.

Lori Daybell’s pretrial conference is set for Feb. 25 with a jury trial set to run from March 22 to April 2, both being in Fremont County.

A hearing to decide if the trials will be combined has not been set.