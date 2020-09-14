Man gets probation after stabbing friend in drunken fight

RIGBY — A Jefferson County man was sentenced after stabbing his friend in a drunken fight.

Zackry Claren Mickelsen, 29, was placed on four years probation on Tuesday by District Judge Stevan Thompson. Mickelsen pleaded guilty to felony aggravated battery after investigators say he stabbed his friend in October 2019. As part of a plea agreement, a felony and intimidating a witness charge was dismissed.

Additionally, Thompson withheld judgment in the case, meaning that if Mickelsen is successful on probation, the conviction would be off his criminal record. Thompson also ordered 180 days of jail time to be served at the discretion of probation officers.

The victim told investigators that he and Mickelsen were fighting in a car after going to a bar, according to court documents. Mickelsen’s girlfriend was behind the wheel. When they pulled into the victim’s driveway, he said he felt a sharp pain and knew something wasn’t right.

“(The victim) said he never saw the weapon, but he started bleeding from his stomach area,” according to court documents. “He said, ‘Dude, you stabbed me.’”

After the stabbing, the victim got out and leaned against another car in the driveway as Mickelsen and his girlfriend left. After the victim called 911, first responders rushed him to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Doctors told him he had indeed been stabbed. The puncture wound, which went 4 inches into the stomach, required surgery.

According to court documents, Mickelsen later returned the victim’s wallet, which had been left in the car where the stabbing occurred. The victim claimed the suspect apologized and offered to pay his medical bills if he didn’t report it. Mickelsen also reportedly told the victim he would give him his bow and other items, the victim told police.

In addition to probation, Mickelsen will have to pay a $700 fine and complete 100 hours of community service, court records indicate.