Officers investigating parking lot stabbing

RIGBY — The Rigby Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred early Friday morning in a parking lot.

It happened around 1:20 a.m. between Main Street and Short Street, according to Chief Sam Tower. Two men were involved in an altercation when one of them stabbed the other in the abdomen.

The victim was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where he was treated and released.

Tower says both men knew each other and there is no threat to the public. The knife involved in the stabbing has been located.

Nobody has been arrested yet and officers continue to investigate the incident.