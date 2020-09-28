Man shot by police now paralyzed in the ICU, according to family friend

POCATELLO — A man shot by Pocatello police Friday evening is currently in the hospital paralyzed from the waist down.

The 28-year-old, whose name has not been released, received six gunshot wounds in the officer-involved shooting. It happened around 8:30 p.m. in a field next to the Outback Golf Park on Pocatello Creek Road. A family friend of the man tells EastIdahoNews.com that police shot him several times in the back, causing him to be paralyzed.

Police say the man was shot after breaking into a garage and stealing two guns. The only detail officers have released about the shooting is that it happened after police confronted the man in the field and officers fired their guns.

RELATED | Police shoot burglary suspect in Pocatello

During a news conference Friday night, Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei was asked if the man was armed. “That is currently being investigated,” he responded.

After the shooting, the man was rushed to Portneuf Medical Center and the East Idaho Critical Incident Task Force, led by the Bonneville County Sherriff’s Office, was called in. The task force is a multi-agency police force that investigates officer-involved shootings.

Pocatello Police officials were unreachable for comment.