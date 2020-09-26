Police shoot burglary suspect in Pocatello

POCATELLO — Police in Pocatello shot a burglary suspect in an “ensuing confrontation” Friday night.

It remains unclear what the confrontation entailed, but police say at around 8:30 p.m., officers tracked down the 28-year-old suspect in the 1500 block of Pocatello Creek Road. Officers fired their guns at some point, according to a news release.

“Once officers determined there was no longer an ongoing threat, they secured the area, rendered first aid to the suspect, and requested emergency medical services personnel respond to the scene,” police say. “Emergency medical services personnel transported the suspect to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment.”

The man’s identity and whether he was armed at the time of the shooting have not been released. There is also no official word on the suspect’s condition.

Investigators began looking for the man around 4:30 p.m. Friday after a person called police saying a man in his 20s went in the garage and took two firearms. Detectives learned the homeowner confronted the suspect at the house on the 1200 block of East Maple Street. When confronted, the suspect pointed a gun at the victim.

In the moments following the burglary and theft, officers swarmed the area for a manhunt.

The East Idaho Critical Incident Task Force, a multi-agency police force that investigates officer-involved shootings, took control of the investigation. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is taking the lead of the incident.

Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei told KPVI the officers involved were placed on administrative leave. The exact number of officers involved in the shooting was not released.

This is the second officer-involved shooting in Pocatello this year.