Several people cited for reckless driving during event in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – Several people were cited for reckless driving, illegal parking and other misdemeanors during an event in Idaho Falls Saturday night.

Members of the Nocturnal Dreams Car Club of Idaho Falls met near Rocky Mountain Motors at 960 Northgate Mile at 6 p.m. to get together and hang out in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Event organizer James Biggs tells EastIdahoNews.com there were about 60 people in attendance, but one or two people took it way too far and it quickly got out of hand.

Around 8 p.m., Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements says they started receiving complaints about people driving recklessly and doing burnouts between Northgate Mile and Holmes Avenue. There were also reports of people blocking traffic on Poulson and Elva Street.

“Officers responded and found numerous cars parked on sidewalks, in driveways and in the middle of streets,” Clements says. “Surrounding business entrances and parking lots were also blocked so customers and employees couldn’t come or go.”

Officers witnessed the reckless driving for themselves as people drove onto Holmes and Northgate, says Clements.

There were no reports of injuries, but Clements says the burnouts left some rubber burn marks on the road.

“If the driver loses control of the vehicle, it can launch the car forward into (moving) traffic,” Clements says. “So there’s a damage and safety component (with burnouts).”

While there were a few tickets given, Clements says the whole incident ended peacefully and everyone cleared the area after about an hour.

Biggs posted an apology on Facebook following the ordeal.

“It got out of hand and we never wanted this to go down like this. Thank you to the ones that help keep it calm. Please forgive us, and know next time things will be different,” Biggs wrote. “Idaho Falls Police Department thank you for coming out and sorry we wasted your time tonight with something that could have been taken care of without having to involve you guys! Sorry to everyone that was affected.”

Clements says many officers in the department are car enthusiasts and they are supportive of events that bring people together to show them off, but safety is important. IFPD is always happy to provide advice and feedback on how to hold a similar event legally and safely, she says.

She is reminding the public to observe the rules of the road and to avoid reckless driving and other behaviors that endanger other drivers.