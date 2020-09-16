Popular Halloween event canceled due to COVID-19

REXBURG — For the first time in 11 years, ‘Hocus Pocus at Hemming Village’ will be canceled this year due to COVID-19.

Cami Wills, Director of Operations and a member of the Hemming family, explained to EastIdahoNews.com that this was a hard decision to make but organizers feel it’s the responsible thing to do.

“We are truly sorry and sad that we need to cancel this event,” Wills added. “We’ve done it for so many years.”

The Hemming family Board of Directors has met three times in recent weeks to see if they could safely continue the tradition. Last week, the board decided it was best to cancel the event.

In past years, three to four thousand people would attend the event in a single day. With the influx of coronavirus cases in Madison County, plus Brigham Young University-Idaho students returning for school, the board knew it would not be possible to manage social distancing.

The family will continue to decorate West 2nd South for Halloween and invites the community to still drive by and feel the holiday spirit.

The Hemmings are hoping to hold their annual Christmas event safely in December, but the final decision has not been made. Either way, the family is excited for when they can provide holiday fun in its fullness again.

“We will be back better than ever in 2021 to bring the community together after this is over,” said CJ Krainock, CEO of Incline Marketing.