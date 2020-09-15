Sheriff’s office seeking felony charges against teens who targeted Plummer-Worley school bus

SANDPOINT (Idaho Ed News) – The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office is seeking felony charges against juveniles who admitted to throwing rocks at a bus carrying Lakeside High School students after a football game in Clark Fork on Friday night.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office said multiple juveniles admitted to throwing rocks at the bus. The release does not specify which charges law enforcement intends to bring against the young people.

The encounter startled Lakeside football players who were starting a two-hour drive to Plummer, which is on the Coeur d’Alene tribal reservation, after a 42-28 win against Clark Fork. Nobody was seriously injured.

The bus was leaving Clark Fork when riders heard a loud noise, then watched as windows shattered on either side of the bus. Orion Taylor, a junior, said one of the projectiles broke a window only inches from his head. He and others inside the bus at the time speculated they might have been shot at.

Detectives later discovered a video that shows one youth running up to the school bus and throwing something at it from close proximity, as well as two other youth throwing objects before running away. They also found a baseball-sized rock at the scene, which was “consistent with the object thrown through the window,” the news release says.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to questions from EdNews on Monday about which school district the youth attend, which crime they will be charged with, and what reason they gave for throwing rocks.

In an email on Monday night, Plummer-Worley superintendent Russ Mitchell said there were four young people involved, and none are students from his school district.

The FBI and other law enforcement agencies are assisting the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office with the ongoing investigation.