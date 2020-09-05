SUV catches fire after two-vehicle crash on US-26

IDAHO FALLS — A white SUV caught fire after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Ammon Road and U.S. Highway 26.

Police reports show the crash occurred around 9 p.m. Friday. It’s not clear what happened, but the vehicles collided, and then one of the vehicles left the scene before emergency responders arrived, according to multiple law enforcement sources.

The crash resulted in the SUV catching fire. Idaho Falls Fire Department firefighters arrived at 9:15 p.m. and quickly extinguished the fire, according to Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements.

Ucon Police officials tell EastIdahoNews.com they searched for the other vehicle but were unable to locate it.

No other information has been released.

Anyone with information that could help is asked to call Idaho Falls Police at (208)-529-1200 or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (208) 522-1983 and online at www.ifcrime.org.

Courtesy Matthew Morris