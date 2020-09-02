Target moving into old Kmart location in Jackson, Wyoming

JACKSON, Wyoming — The city of Jackson will be getting a new big-box store in the next few years.

Target confirmed to East Idaho News Wednesday, that they will be renovating a new retail outlet inside the former Kmart building along U.S Highway 89 in Jackson.

“I can confirm Target has plans to open a store in Jackson, Wyoming, in the coming years,” Target spokesperson Jill Lewis said in an email.

Lewis said the store will be approximately 70,000 square feet, but offered no other specifics about the store’s opening date, or the services that will be provided.

“As we get closer to opening the store, we’ll have more specific details to share – including how the shopping experience will be tailored to serve local guests and the grand opening date,” she said.

The Jackson Hole News and Guide is reporting that the store will likely open in 2022.

“This is very good news for Teton County,” said Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce CEO Anna Olson to East Idaho News. “I think it will be popular locally.”

Olson added that having Target in Jackson is a positive step toward greater tax revenue. “The power of buying locally is something we promote year-round,” she said acknowledging that online shopping can detract from local spending.

At the moment, there are only two other Target locations in Wyoming, including one in Casper and one in Cheyanne. The closest Target location to Jackson is in Idaho Falls.

The Jackson Kmart, the only big-box store in the Jackson and Teton Valley area, closed February 2020 after being in business for the last 30 years.

Target is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, its hometown since the first Target store opened in 1962 under The Dayton Company. The Target Corporation also owns Shipt, Roundel, Grand Junction and DermStore.