Update: Ada County Sheriff’s Office locates teen who disappeared a month ago

BOISE – An Ada County girl who has been missing for weeks has been found.

Ada County Sheriff’s Office in Boise reported on Twitter Monday afternoon 14-year-old Reonna Gutierrez has been found safe.

Reonna left her home in the Black Cat and Franklin Roads neighborhood near Nampa Aug. 16 without a phone or money, according to the sheriff’s office.

Specific details about her rescue and where she had been were not released, but the Tweet indicates deputies are in the process of reuniting Reonna with her family.

“Thanks for everyone who shared information and helped us locate Reonna,” the sheriff’s office tweeted.