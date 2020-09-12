This 14-year-old Ada County girl has been missing for weeks. Have you seen her?

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – A 14-year-old Ada County girl has been missing for weeks and Idaho authorities are asking for the public’s help providing information.

No one has heard from missing 14-year-old Reonna Gutierrez since Aug. 16 and her family is concerned, according to a tweet from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.

The family and friends of Reonna are asking for help to find her because they suspect she might be in danger. Reonna left her home in the Black Cat and Franklin roads neighborhood without a phone or money, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information should call Detective David Anderson at (208) 342-4252 or send an email to danderson@adacounty.id.gov.