Mother reportedly delivers 15-week-old baby in toilet, then dashes from hospital after police find drugs in her home - East Idaho News

SHELLEY – A couple was arrested after police discovered their one-year-old child had an ease of access to drugs.

Kaili McKenna Johnson was charged with felonies for injury to a child, manufacturing, delivering, or possessing a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, two counts of manufacturing, delivering, or possessing a schedule IV controlled substance, and misdemeanors for possession or use of a legend drug or precursor without authorized prescription, and possession or use of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Roy Mitchell was charged with felony injury to a child, felony manufacturing, delivering, or possessing a controlled substance, felony possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to police reports, a Bingham County Sheriff’s detective was called to a home for a report that a woman, identified as Johnson, had been on the toilet when her 15-week-old fetus came out of her body.

When the detective got there, he learned Johnson and Mitchell were renting an apartment on the property. The fetus had been taken with Johnson to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in an ambulance.

Bingham County Deputy Prosecutor Andrew Hart, says he is not able to release the status of the fetus due to Professional Rule of Conduct 3.8 (f).

Also in the home was Johnson’s 18-month-old son and an unidentified friend.

Once inside, they noticed the smell of marijuana and reported seeing a joint on the kitchen table.

Mitchell came back to the apartment and allowed officials to search. He handed the detective a plastic jar with marijuana in it and confirmed it was marijuana.

The detective got a search warrant for a more in-depth search and found a “large amount of paraphernalia…a large amount of marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine, pills, and suspected marijuana plants.”

Detectives discovered Johnson and Mitchell had “fled the hospital” and a welfare check was requested by hospital staff.

Johnson had reportedly just gotten out of surgery and still had IVs connected to her.

According to court documents, detectives weighed the drugs in ggws, which includes the total weight of the drugs and all packaging.

Detectives reportedly found 295.85 ggw of marijuana, 5.6 ggw of methamphetamine, 0.54 ggw of cocaine, 20 various pills lacking a subscription and two marijuana plants.

Many of the drugs were found near “items which appear to belong to a female” such as “several purses and feminine zip up bags.”

Prescription records showed the majority of pills were obtained without a prescription.

There “were drugs in the open throughout every single room” in the small apartment. Reports state there was an area in the bedroom with children’s items on the floor. This is where “the 18-month-old would lay and play.”

Detectives say there was loose marijuana, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia “surrounding” the child’s play area.

A plastic tray from an infant high chair was being used “as a plate to separate and prepare marijuana for consumption.”

Both Johnson and Mitchell were arrested in Bonneville County on Feb. 26 on separate charges from this case.

Johnson was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia. Mitchell was charged with multiple infractions for failure to register a vehicle, driving without privileges, and failure to use a vehicle safety restraint.

They were both booked into the Bonneville County Jail that day. Two Bingham County warrants were served while they were in jail in Bonneville.

According to Hart, both cases in Bingham are not currently scheduled to move forward until they resolve pending legal issues in Bonneville County.

If convicted, Johnson could face up to life in prison, and Mitchell could face up to 19 years in prison.

Though Johnson and Mitchell have been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean they committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.