UPDATE: Madison County brush fire extinguished

REXBURG — Local and federal firefighters have extinguished a brushfire in the area of 1800 North and 6000 West in Madison County.

The fire began at about 1 p.m. Sunday after a slash fire on private property got out of control and spread into grass and thick brush, with ash falling on neighboring properties and roofs, according to a Madison Fire Department news release.

At 3 p.m., the fire had spread throughout approximately 15 acres. Madison requested aid from Central Fire District, and the Bureau of Land Management.

Very dry conditions and access to the areas of thick brush contributed to the spread of the fire. All of eastern Idaho is currently under a red flag warning due to low humidity, and increasing wind speeds.

“This fire is a good indicator of the dry conditions we’re experiencing,” said Troyce Miskin, Deputy Chief of Madison Fire Department in a news release. “It’s a good reminder to be aware of fire weather conditions and not burn during red flag warnings, as fire spread can happen quickly and unexpectedly.”

By 6:45 p.m., the fire had been extinguished. The burned areas added up to about two acres total spread throughout the 15 acre area.

Madison County fire officials are requesting residents refrain from burning during red flag conditions.

Courtesy Madison Fire Department