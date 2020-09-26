Wheelchair-using Skyline student scores honorary touchdown during football game

IDAHO FALLS – The crowd erupted as Skyline High School sophomore Isaac Mickelsen scored an honorary touchdown during the first play of Friday night’s football game against Bonneville High School at Ravsten Stadium.

Isaac made his way to the 50-yard line in his blue, No. 83 jersey as the game got underway. Quarterback Cade Marlow handed off the ball to him as he scooted 49-yards down the field in his wheelchair with his teammates in tow.

Skyline Activities Director Gregg Baczuk says the opportunity to play was a dream come true for Isaac, who has spinal bifida.

“He regularly attends Skyline games … and often away from his friends, who are up in the stands,” Baczuk wrote in an email to EastIdahoNews.com.

IdahoSports.com reports the decision to allow Isaac to score a touchdown was the result of a conversation between Isaac and his family earlier in the year.

Knowing Isaac was such an avid football fan, Baczuk asked what he’d like to do if he wasn’t in a wheelchair. His response, according to Baczuk, was two simple words.

“Play football!”

With the full support of Skyline and Bonneville High School, the Grizzlies set out to do everything they could to make Isaac’s dream a reality.

Cade told IdahoSports.com ahead of Friday’s game he was happy to watch Isaac achieve his dream.

“He’s an awesome kid. He always has a smile on his face. It’s really cool that we have the opportunity to share the field with him tonight because you can tell he really loves the game of football and really loves Skyline,” Cade said.

Baczuk says Isaac is well-liked at Skyline for his “infectious smile and good-natured personality” and comes from an athletic family. His dad, Scott, was a quarterback at Skyline and his siblings play sports. His mother, Kristy, was a cheerleader at Idaho Falls High School.

Matt Harris, the athletic director at Ririe High School, noted how special the occasion was on Twitter after the game.

This might be one of the biggest highlights of Isaac's life. It may seem so simple to many of us, but to someone else it could be one of the biggest blessings they could receive: knowing that people care. "Kindness is always the correct answer." — Matt Harris (@RirieBulldogsAD) September 26, 2020

“This might be one of the biggest highlights of Isaac’s life. It may seem so simple to many of us, but to someone else, it could be one of the biggest blessings they could receive: knowing that people care,” Harris tweeted.

Watch Isaac’s touchdown in the video player above.