Woman sentenced for stabbing man in 2018

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls woman has been sentenced for attacking a man with a knife in 2018.

On Wednesday, Brandi McKennie-Mcilrath, 43, was sentenced to 180 days in jail by Magistrate Judge Michelle Mallard. McKennie-Mcilrath was given credit for the 180 days she already spent behind bars, meaning she won’t have to serve any more time.

As part of a plea agreement, McKennie-Mcilrath pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery, which was amended down from felony aggravated battery, according to court records.

Police reports show that on Dec. 14, 2018, McKennie-Mcilrath admitted to officers that she stabbed a man after he punched her in the face.

The victim told police McKennie-Mcilrath had been in a fight with her estranged husband just days before. The victim claimed the facial injury was caused by the husband. The victim also said McKennie-Mcilrath had blacked out before she mistook him for her estranged husband.

The victim sustained two lacerations to the arm and a puncture to the back. Officers determined the stab wounds were constant with the victim’s statement about McKennie-Mcilrath waving the knife around.

The victim was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and released shortly after the attack.

At some point during the criminal proceedings, a judge determined McKennie-Mcilrath lacked the mental fitness to help in her defense. She was committed and underwent mental health treatment and evaluations, which is why she remained incarcerated for so long. Her commitment was later terminated and she was back in court to reach the plea agreement before sentencing.