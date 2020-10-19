Authorities release names of victims killed in weekend crash near Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – Authorities are releasing the names of the victims in a fatal crash at 49th South and Holmes Avenue early Sunday morning.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office reports 19-year-old Omar Arias of Idaho Falls was traveling westbound on 49th South in a red Subaru. He died after driving through a stop sign at the intersection and colliding with 24-year-old Alexandria Dalessi of Idaho Falls in a southbound silver Hyundai.

RELATED | 3 dead following early morning crash in canal near Idaho Falls

Twenty-four-year-old Sarah Lenon of Idaho Falls was riding in the car with Dalessi. Dalessi and Lenon died as well.

The crash remains under investigation.