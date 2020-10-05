Bonneville County announces changes to DMV services

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver’s license and DMV Offices in Bonneville County have been working hard to provide a safe environment for our customers and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic by implementing social distancing procedures and referring patrons to the online services offered by the Idaho Transportation Department. Bonneville County Sheriff Paul Wilde and Bonneville County Assessor Blake Mueller along with their staff appreciate everyone’s patience and willingness to comply with social distancing procedures in place while we work to accommodate everyone as quickly as possible.

Due to staffing and volume of patrons in need of driver’s license and DMV services, both offices will prioritize the needs of Bonneville County residents only during regular business hours on Monday through Friday, with the exception of Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. where out-of-county residents are welcome to patronize our offices. We recognize the spacing and ability to social distance in the current configuration of the Bonneville County Annex building results in some of our patrons having to wait in line outside of the building, and our hope is this change in procedure will help lessen that possibility. In either case, our staff will continue to help patrons as quickly as possible and request everyone adhere to guidelines set in place that keep everyone as safe as possible.

Again we remind everyone that is in need of driver’s license or DMV services to go to the ITD website www.itd.idaho.gov and see if your transaction can be handled there without having to travel to our offices. This will also ensure you have everything you need prior to visiting our offices so our staff can complete your transaction in one visit. Taking a moment to visit the ITD website could save you time and helps us in having the proper information and documents to complete your transaction without having to send you away to retrieve necessary documents and information. The procedures and required documents necessary for most transactions are very important to our community to prevent fraud, identity theft and other criminal activity that victimizes our citizens. Our staff are required to follow these procedures to help prevent criminal activity and ensure everyone is taken care of according to the statutes and laws set forth in Idaho.

Again, Sheriff Wilde, Assessor Mueller and staff thank you for your patience and willingness to work through these changes so we can continue to provide these services as efficient and safe as possible.