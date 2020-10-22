COVID-19 might be scary, but many local establishments are still finding ways to celebrate Halloween

IDAHO FALLS — 2020 has been a year of cancelations due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and Halloween is no exception.

Many of eastern Idaho’s annual Halloween events aren’t happening this year, but there are a few still open for patrons throughout eastern Idaho.

IDAHO FALLS

Lowe’s is kicking off the celebration from 6-7 pm Thursday, Oct. 22, (that’s tonight) with the introduction of a drive-through trick-or-treating experience at stores nationwide. Locally, Lowe’s has partnered with Smith Chevrolet, Smith Honda, and The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office DARE program to continue their tradition of interacting with the community while staying safe and following all pandemic health guidelines. The drive-through trick-or-treat will include a free pumpkin and candy for each car. For those unable to attend or who want to double up on the fun, the experience will be offered again on October 29.

On the west side of Idaho Falls, Snake River Landing is holding a virtual pumpkin carving and decorating contest. Beginning on October 26, people can post pictures on Snake River Landing’s event Facebook page, and the number of likes by October 29 will determine the winner. The top three most popular pumpkin carvers will receive a gift card to Love at First Bite.

RIGBY

Several regional schools are also getting in on the Halloween spirit. Chubbuck Elementary near Pocatello and South Fork Elementary near Rigby both refuse to give up the ghost of their annual parties, and they’ve found creative ways to adapt.

At 5 p.m. on Oct. 25 at all are invited to South Fork’s “reverse Halloween parade.” Participants don’t need a costume for themselves—just for their cars. The parents in charge of the events are offering a prize for the most creative “mad science mobile.”

CHUBBUCK

The next day, beginning at 8:30 am, Chubbuck Elementary will host a virtual Halloween parade on Facebook Live. ‘Haunted History Tour’ promises evening of spooky, educational fun “This year, it has been more important than ever for us to include parents and families in our school community,” Chubbuck Elementary Principal A.J. Watson said. “With most other activities being canceled and limited opportunities for parents to visit school, hosting a virtual Halloween parade provided us with a creative solution to continue this tradition in a manner that still involves our learners and their families.”

AMMON

Although the rising COVID-19 numbers in Rexburg forced a cancelation of their usual kid-friendly celebration, Ammon and Menan are both holding events suitable for children and adults.

The annual pumpkin walk in Ammon begins at McCowin Park on Oct. 22 and continues through Oct. 24, with displays staying up through Halloween. Competitors carve pumpkins, and participants stroll through the displays to admire the “fun, spooky, or promotional” jack-o-lanterns. Prize winners will be announced on Saturday, October 24, with the grand prize recipient pocketing $250.

MENAN

In Menan, brave guests can find out “what happened at the river” as they explore a haunted village with over fifteen buildings and nine river crossings. “Our village on the island will resemble something you might experience back in the 1800s with candlelit street lamps and porch lighting,” a spokesperson for the operation said. “We love Halloween and are creating a Halloween attraction that will be exciting for many to come and enjoy.”

Do you know of any Halloween events happening in eastern Idaho? Post them in the comments below.