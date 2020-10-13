Idaho Falls Zoo offering virtual Oktoberfest

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

Fall is in the air which means it’s time for Oktoberfest!

This year, why not celebrate in a new way? The Tautphaus Park Zoological Society (TPZS) invites you to celebrate virtually and support your Idaho Falls Zoo with Oktoberfest: Home Edition.

From October 5-19, you’ll have the opportunity to purchase exclusive Oktoberfest: Home Edition packages online for families and adults. Each package will feature a unique and exclusive “carry-out party in a box” option for 2-6 people to enjoy at home.

On Friday, Oct. 23, from 5 to 7 p.m., you can pick up your party box at the William J. Maeck Education Center located at the front entrance of the Idaho Falls Zoo. Then, to enhance your home experience, the zookeepers will host an online event at 8 p.m. that night taking you behind the scenes of some of the animal exhibits while you enjoy your party box.

The boxes are very limited and only available to purchase online at https://www.tpzs.info/oktoberfest-home-edition/.

Why go virtual? The unfortunately necessary cancellation of all in-person zoo fundraisers (including Boo at the Zoo) caused by COVID-19 has created a massive loss of revenue for TPZS which means the progress on anticipated projects at the zoo will be delayed. Therefore, by supporting these events, you’re supporting your zoo.

Your zoo needs YOU! Support your Idaho Falls Zoo by making tax-exempt donations at https://www.tpzs.info/donate/ and participate in another fun zoo virtual event!

Updates on zoo happenings and events can be found on the Idaho Falls Zoo’s Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube accounts or visit www.idahofallszoo.org.