Idaho unemployment claims still falling after 24 weeks

BOISE – For the 24th week in a row, Idaho’s unemployment claims are still falling.

The Associated Press reports unemployment claims dropped by 1% for the week with nearly 3,200 new claims. For the week ending Oct. 17, labor officials say unemployment benefits declined by 2% to just over 8,200 people statewide.

Additionally, more than $895 million in benefits have been paid out to laid-off workers due to COVID-19. Of that amount, $5.8 million were paid out the week of Oct. 11, compared to about $6.3 million during the previous week.