Latter-day Saint apostle and wife test positive for coronavirus

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL.com) — Elder Gerrit W. Gong, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesman for the church announced Tuesday.

Elder Gong’s wife Susan has also tested positive. The church said they are both experiencing “mild” symptoms of the disease.

“They are being cautious and their health is being carefully monitored by doctors,” church spokesman Eric Hawkins said. “The church will follow all appropriate health protocols for contact tracing and will continue to follow health guidelines for this virus to protect church leaders, including self-isolation, as appropriate.”

Elder Gong had been exposed to the virus leading up to last weekend’s general conference. Out of precaution, he did not attend the conference and pre-recorded his talk — “All Nations, Kindreds and Tongues” — that was shown during the Saturday afternoon session.

“Out of caution, because he has been potentially exposed recently to COVID-19, Elder Gong is at home today,” said President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, during the conference. “He feels fine but he recorded his remarks earlier.”