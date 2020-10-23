Law enforcement holding drive-thru trunk or treat in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — With Halloween activities canceled across eastern Idaho due to COVID-19, it’s become harder to find reliable and safe ways to celebrate the spooky holiday.

Thankfully, local law enforcement agencies are working to remedy that. The fourth annual Real Heroes Trunk or Treat is happening at Russ Freeman Park from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The event is hosted by the Idaho Falls Police Department and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

“How it kind of started was one of our employees thought that this would be a fun, easy way for the Idaho Falls Police Department and other first responders to provide a safe and fun option for families to go out and trunk or treat,” IFPD spokeswoman Jessica Clements said.

In response to COVID-19 health guidelines, this year’s event will have parents and their kids stay in the car as they drive through the park to receive candy from first responders and other participants from the community.

Signs will direct attendees to enter the park from Presto Street and follow the route through the park. First responders and others handing out candy will be wearing masks and along with their costumes, attendees are encouraged to wear masks as well.

“We think it’s really important to interact with children and to make sure that kids have opportunities to meet police officers and get to know what police officers are all about,” Clements said. “We’re all about helping our community and kids should know that are people they can trust and are here to help them.”

As children and families drive along the route, first-responder vehicles, city department vehicles and other booths will all be decked out to celebrate the Halloween season.

“One of the perks this year with having to move it to a drive-thru COVID-19 appropriate method is that the parents and kids can all stay warm in their cars while they come through,” Clements said.

The event is free, with community partners and others providing the candy. The list of participants in addition to IFPD and BCSO includes Idaho State Police, Idaho Department of Corrections, Idaho Falls City Council, Idaho Falls Parks & Rec, Idaho Falls Power and Fiber, Bonneville County Youth Development Council, East Idaho Moms, Grease Monkey, Just Say Whoa To Bullying (featuring miniature horses), Sunkiss & Lindsay Towing, Bikers Against Bullies, Nocturnal Dreams and East Idaho Speed Hunters car clubs, ISU Credit Union, and several others.

For more information about the event or to get involved, contact (208) 612-8655.