UPDATE: Local man dead after five-vehicle crash involving dump truck

IDAHO FALLS — A local man is dead following a five-vehicle crash involving a dump truck at the intersection of Yellowstone Highway/U.S. Highway 26 and 25th East (Hitt Road).

The crash occurred at around 7:35 a.m. Thursday.

Police reports show Jan Kelley, 60, of Idaho Falls, was traveling westbound on Yellowstone Highway in a 1984 Kenworth dump truck, in the turn lane to go southbound on North 25th East.

When the stoplight turned yellow, the Kenworth started making the left-hand turn, according to an Idaho State Police news release.

Marco Vargas Arteaga, 41, of Idaho Falls, was traveling eastbound on Yellowstone Highway in a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt.

The following vehicles were stopped at the red light northbound on North 25th East: Brittany Cureton, 24, of Rexburg, in a 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix; Kalani Hemming, 21, of Ammon, in a 2014 Subaru Crosstrek; and Bryce Spaulding, 64, of Ammon, in a 2016 Ford Fusion.

When the stoplight turned yellow, the Chevrolet accelerated through the intersection, where it collided with the Kenworth. Both the Kenworth and Chevrolet continued south of the intersection, onto North 25th East. The Kenworth struck the Pontiac. The Kenworth, Chevrolet, and Pontiac all came to rest in the lanes of travel. The Subaru was lightly impacted and pushed into the Ford.

Vargas Arteaga succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

No other major injuries were reported. Nearby roads were blocked for about four and a half hours.