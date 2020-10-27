UPDATE: Idaho Falls shooting suspect in custody

UPDATE:

IDAHO FALLS — Within two hours of police asking for help locating Austin Blakely officers took him into custody, Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements said.

Details about Blakely’s arrest were not yet available but police found him around 2:15 p.m.

Blakely will be booked into the Bonneville County Jail on his warrant for felony aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

ORIGINAL STORY:

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Police are searching for a man they suspect is connected to a shooting earlier this month.

On Oct. 16, police found a person shot in the area of First Street and Holmes Avenue. On Tuesday, IFPD announced they have a warrant out for 24-year-old Austin Blakely. He is wanted for felony aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

“It is an active investigation so as usual there is limited info that I can share at this point,” IFPD spokeswoman Jessica Clements said to the media.

What is known about the shooting is it happened sometime before 8:30 p.m. and one person was hospitalized. The extent of their injuries has not been released.

Blakely is 5’10” and weighs around 150 pounds.

If you see Blakely, call 911 and do not approach him. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact IFPD Dispatch at (208) 529-1200.

“You can also report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at www.ifcrime.org. Tipsters who provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to Blakely’s arrest would be eligible for a cash reward,” IFPD said in a news release.