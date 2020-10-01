1 hospitalized following shooting in Idaho Falls

Stock image

IDAHO FALLS — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Idaho Falls Friday night.

Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements tells EastIdahoNews.com the shooting happened sometime before 8:30 p.m. in the area of First Street and Holmes Avenue. The extent of the person’s injuries were not released but they were taken to a local hospital.

Several officers were seen at the northwest end of Central Park on the corner of Holmes and May Street after the shooting. Investigators were also seen searching the area with flashlights in the surrounding block.

Clements said the investigation is ongoing.

If you happened to capture anything on video or have any information about what happened, police are asking you to give them a call at (208) 529-1200.