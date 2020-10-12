Secret Santa Update: The high school teacher who drove the same car for over 20 years

For the past five years, we’ve been able to help surprise deserving people eastern Idaho with gifts from an anonymous Secret Santa.

Many times we’re asked for updates on the recipients so every Monday, from now until Christmas, we’ll be posting an interview with someone who received a Secret Santa gift in the past.

We surprised Bonnie Warne with a car last year during an assembly at South Fremont High School in St. Anthony. Bonnie has taught school for 30 years and was driving the same vehicle for over 20 years.

Bonnie is always the first one at work in the morning and the last one to leave in the evening. She is constantly writing grants to buy books or other materials and she is passionate about helping the children with their education.

Bonnie was shocked when she learned she was getting a car from Secret Santa and since then, she has created memories that she will never forget. She says it’s “the gift that keeps on giving.”

Watch our follow-up inteview with her in the video player above.