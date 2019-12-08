Teacher driving the same car for over 20 years has an unforgettable reaction receiving Secret Santa gift

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local man gift $500,000 this holiday season! Secret Santa is a real person who wants to remain anonymous and wants to help as many people as he can.

We will be surprising deserving people and families every day from now until Christmas with gifts unique to their circumstances.

Bonnie Warne has taught at South Fremont High School for over 30 years. She is always the first one there in the morning and the last one to leave in the evening. She is constantly writing grants to buy books or other materials and she is passionate about helping the children with their education.

Bonnie always puts others before herself. She buys clothes and food for kids in her neighborhood, school supplies for her students that can’t afford to buy their own and at Christmas she gathers donations to buy things like warm coats and gloves for children in need. She will go without before she will allow a child to go without.

Bonnie has been volunteering at the Four Paws Pet Adoptions in Rexburg every Saturday for at least eight years. She sometimes brings her elderly mom when she comes to care for the cats or the neighbor kids that need extra care and attention.

Bonnie’s car is in tough shape. She has had it since 1994 and it is constantly breaking down. The last repairs had her with no vehicle for two weeks. A friend loaned her a car while hers was being repaired so she could get to school and check on her mom.

Secret Santa thought Bonnie would be the perfect person to receive an early Christmas gift. The East Idaho News elves surprised her during a school assembly and her reaction was unforgettable. Watch the video above to see what happened!