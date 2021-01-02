2 arrested on outstanding warrants at Idaho State Capitol

BOISE — Idaho State Police troopers arrested two people Monday at the Idaho State Capitol after they were identified as being the subjects of outstanding arrest warrants.

Both were taken into custody without incident and neither arrest was the direct result of activity that occurred at the Capitol, according to an ISP news release.

Robert J.R. Jones, 40, of Nampa, was arrested on a disturbing the peace warrant. Police took him into custody as he stood near a small group of people at a pop-up tent in front of the Capitol around 10:40 a.m.

David M. Pettinger, 44, of Eagle, was also arrested on a disturbing the peace warrant. Pettinger was taken into custody as he and a small group of people entered the inside ground floor of the Capitol building around 11:45 a.m.

Both Jones and Pettinger were booked into the Ada County Jail. Both warrants stem from investigations conducted by the Boise Police Department. Further information was not released.