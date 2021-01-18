Crash closes portion of County Line Road near Osgood

OSGOOD — A portion of County Line Road near the Osgood area is closed following a crash Monday morning.

The crash occurred at 2121 West 145th North just south of the Osgood Store around 11 a.m., according to an Idaho Falls Fire Department news release. A truck hit the bridge embankment.

Bonneville County Road and Bridge is on the way to inspect the bridge and make sure it’s safe to drive on.

Firefighters did not take anyone to the hospital.

Officials report phones might be out since the truck hit the phone line hub. Phone company workers are also on the way to start repairs.

EastIdahoNews.com will provide updates on this developing story.