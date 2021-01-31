TODAY'S WEATHER
Highway 20 reopens following semi crash near Rexburg

Rett Nelson
Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Rexburg

  Published at  | 
Updated at

REXBURG – The westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 20 near milepost 334 in Rexburg are back open following a crash Sunday morning.

The road reopened sometime after 1 p.m., according to a tweet from Idaho State Police.

RELATED | UPDATE: Portion of Highway 20 remains closed following crash near Rexburg

ISP still has not released any details about the crash, but a photo they posted on Twitter (seen above) indicates a semi hit a guardrail.

EastIdahoNews.com hopes to get more information about what happened soon.

