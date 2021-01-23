Idaho Falls man dies following Aberdeen crash

ABERDEEN — An Idaho Falls man died Friday night after crashing in Aberdeen.

Robin R. Burdick, 68, was driving north on Highway 39 in a 2017 Volvo semi-truck around 6 p.m. Idaho State Police say he lost control of the truck, drove onto the sidewalk and came to a stop between a power pole and building.

Burdick was rushed by ambulance to Power County Hospital District in American Falls where he was pronounced dead.

Burdick was wearing a seatbelt. The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.