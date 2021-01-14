Idaho man sentenced for bomb threat

An Idaho man with a history of making bomb threats to courthouses is going to federal prison.

Kristopher Allen Wrede, 30, of Boise, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to one year for making a telephonic bomb threat, U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis announced Wednesday. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Idaho, Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye also ordered Wrede serve three years of supervised release following his prison sentence. Wrede pleaded guilty to the charge on Oct. 13.

According to the news release, on Feb. 13, Wrede was arrested on a Bonneville County warrant for charges that he made terroristic threats. The following day, Wrede called the Boise Suicide Hotline and told an employee that he had placed several bombs in the “federal courthouse at 550 W. Fort Street” in Boise, which would be detonated that weekend. There were no bombs at the courthouse.

“Wrede willfully made this threat and maliciously conveyed false information concerning an alleged attempt to unlawfully damage or destroy the James A. McClure Federal Building and United States Courthouse by explosives,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

The United States Marshals Service investigated the case.

This isn’t the first time Wrede has been in trouble with the law. EastIdahoNews.com reported in 2016 that Wrede was arrested after a bomb threat was called into the Bannock County Courthouse. And Bingham County court records since 2011 show a history of assault, disturbing the peace, battery on health care workers and threats against state elected officials.