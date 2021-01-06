LISTEN: New information revealed in recording between Lori Daybell’s sister and Prosecutor Rob Wood

ST. ANTHONY — An audio recording of prosecutor Rob Wood speaking with Lori Vallow Daybell’s sister was played during a court hearing Wednesday.

John Prior and Mark Means, attorneys for Chad and Lori Daybell, have accused Wood of prosecutorial misconduct. Their key argument focuses on an October recording between Wood and Summer Shiflet, Daybell’s sister.

Means and Prior allege that Wood tried to “coerce, unduly influence, coach and/or intimidate” Shiflet as they met in Arizona. Garrett Smith, Shiflet’s attorney, recorded audio of the meeting on his phone. Wood argues he was introducing himself to Shiflet and Smith, was present the entire time, made no objections to the questioning.

Means and Prior submitted the recording as evidence in the case. New information shows:

Wood told Shiflet he plans to file conspiracy to commit murder charges against the Daybells. “We are not shy about that,” Wood said.

Prosecutors have a case against Chad, but the case against Lori is stronger, Wood told Shiflet.

The FBI crime lab has Tylee Ryan’s body to try and determine how she died.

Wood said Means has “never done any meaningful criminal work” and although Means is a nice guy, when more charges are filed, Lori will get attorneys who “will know what they’re doing.”

The Daybells are charged with felonies related to the concealment, alteration and destruction of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, Lori’s two children. In June, investigators found their bodies buried on Chad’s Salem property.

You can listen to the entire recording played in court in the player above.

A complete story about the hearing will be posted when it concludes. You can watch it here.