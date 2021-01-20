Man charged with vehicular manslaughter after person dies in crash

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police arrested a Caldwell man after multiple witnesses reported he’d been driving aggressively just prior to losing control of his vehicle and colliding head-on with another vehicle Tuesday on State Highway 19 in Greenleaf.

The driver of the vehicle hit by the suspect, a 35-year-old man from Nampa, died of his injuries.

Pedro J. Avalos, 30, is charged with felony vehicular manslaughter and misdemeanor injury to a child.

Troopers would like to thank the motorists who stopped at the crash site and reported the behavior they’d seen from the suspect driver just prior to the crash.

Troopers also found evidence the suspect was driving with a young child in the vehicle. The child was not injured.

The suspect was booked into the Canyon County Jail on the above charges.

This crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police, with assistance from the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office.