Man, woman arrested following police pursuit

MCCAMMON — A Colorado man and woman were arrested Wednesday evening following a high-speed chase that involved deputies from the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office, Soda Springs Police officers and Idaho State Police.

Speeds reached upwards of 130 miles per hour, according to a news release from the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 8 p.m., deputies attempted a traffic stop in Soda Springs. Officials say the driver, later identified as 37-year-old Jonathan Hamilton of Colorado Springs, Colorado, did not pull over and led officers on a chase along U.S. Route 30 toward Bannock County.

ISP troopers were able to disable the car with spike strips on Interstate 15 just north of the McCammon interchange.

Hamilton was arrested and charged with multiple felonies, including aggravated assault, kidnapping and attempting to elude. He was also driving without a valid driver’s license – saying he had just been released from prison and didn’t have one. He was also arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Hamilton has an extensive criminal history and created an additional danger on the chase by turning his lights off while passing other vehicles, deputies said.

Hamilton’s passenger, 33-year-old Desirae Burns, was charged with possession of marijuana.