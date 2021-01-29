Pocatello man goes to prison for stabbing woman

POCATELLO — A man who plead guilty to a 2019 attack of a Pocatello woman has been sentenced.

Steven Skyler Drain, 30, was sentenced earlier this month to serve seven to 15 years in prison for aggravated battery. As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors agreed to dismiss the deadly weapon enhancement. He has been credited with 461 days credit for time served.

Drain, also known as Johnny McLeod, was taken into police custody in 2019.

Police responded to calls of a fight involving a man and woman at around 9 p.m. on Oct. 12, 2019, to find Drain had fled the scene after stabbing the victim several times. Police investigators asked the public for help finding Drain and received several tips leading them to a home on Zener Street, where Drain was arrested after a standoff. The woman was in severe condition and was transported by helicopter to Portneuf Medical Center.

Drain has also been ordered to pay restitution to the victim. A restitution hearing has been set for April 22.