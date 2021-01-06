Portneuf Greenway Foundation to seek funding for Brennan Trail extension

POCATELLO — The Portneuf Greenway Foundation is submitting grant applications to the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation Recreational Trails Program in order to extend the Greenway’s Brennan Trail. If acquired, the grant monies would be used to install a pedestrian bridge connecting the extended trail to the Millward Mile Trail.

The foundation put out a call on Facebook last month for users of the social media site to comment on several projects, including this one. THat feedback has been taken under consideration.

The Brennan Trail extension would run along the east side of the Portneuf River, across from Sacajawea Park. Proposed work includes clearing brush, as well as grading, graveling and paving about 1,600 feet of new trail. The bridge would be a prefabricated structure installed adjacent to the existing bridge for the North Main Extension.

“We are very pleased with the positive working relationship we have with the city of Pocatello.” foundation spokesman Dan Harelson said in a news release. “The Greenway and the City each bring something to the table with these applications and the whole community benefits as a result”.

The foundation also plans on removing graffiti from the trail.

Commenters on the Facebook post agreed that the graffiti should be removed, adding requests for art installations as a replacement to the graffiti. Other commenters requested a potential access point to nearby fisheries.

Plans are focused on providing residents with a safe, off-street path for pedestrians and cyclists.