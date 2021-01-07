Senate, House reject challenge to presidential vote results

WASHINGTON — The Senate and House has turned aside challenges to President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in Arizona, guaranteeing the result will stand.

In the Senate, the objection to the results in Arizona — spearheaded by Rep. Paul Gosar and Sen. Ted Cruz — was rejected 93-6 on Wednesday night. All votes in favor came from Republicans, but after violent protesters mobbed the Capitol earlier Wednesday, a number of GOP senators who had planned to support the objection reversed course.

The six supporters were Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Mississippi, Tommy Tuberville, R-Alabama, John Kennedy, R-Louisiana, and Roger Marshall, R-Kansas.

The Republicans raised the objection based on false claims pushed by President Donald Trump and others of issues with the vote in Arizona, which were repeatedly dismissed in Arizona’s courts and by the state’s election officials.

The House also rejected an objection to throw out Arizona’s electoral college for President-elect Biden. The effort failed in the House by a final vote of 303 to 121. A majority of Republicans voted to reject the electors, 121-83.

The House and the Senate were to reconvene in a joint session to continue to count the Electoral College votes.

RELATED | Idaho congressional delegates evacuated from U.S. Capitol as unlawful chaos unfolds