Sportsman’s Warehouse merging with other outdoor brand to better serve customers

AMMON – Sportsman’s Warehouse in Ammon will soon be under new ownership.

Store Manager Jordan Whitlock was unavailable for comment, but a news release from the company indicates the outdoor brand is entering an agreement with the Great American Outdoors Group, the parent company of Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s, White River Marine Group and a collection of nature-based resorts.

The sale will occur in the second half of the year and impact Sportsman’s Warehouse locations nationwide.

CEO Jon Barker says he is excited about the merger because it will allow them to better serve customers.

“This merger brings together the greatest brands in the outdoor industry. As we look to the future, the combined entities provide our passionate associates with greater opportunities to serve the outdoor enthusiast,” Barker says in the news release. “We look forward to a smooth transition and building our partnership.”

Both companies offer a wide variety of products for fishing, camping, hunting, boating and other activities. Joining forces with each business’s knowledgeable staff and passion for serving customers creates a “win-win opportunity for outdoor enthusiasts,” the news release says.

“Today is a happy day for our companies, outdoor enthusiasts and for the cause of conservation,” says Bass Pro Shops Founder and Great American Outdoors Group Leader, Johnny Morris. “By combining our best practices, our aim is to give our customers a best-of-the-best experience while further uniting them to support conservation.”

As part of the agreement, Sportsman’s Warehouse will be acquired for $18.00 a share in cash.

Customers can also expect to see a wider selection of inventory and other perks. Some of those perks include access to the world’s largest selection of premium fishing tackle, premium hunting gear and the world’s leading boat brands.

Company executives say the merger will also mean lower prices and greater convenience for customers.

“More than anything, the partnership will invite Sportsman’s Warehouse employees and customers to become a part of something bigger – a legendary commitment to conservation,” the news release says. “This unprecedented alliance is bringing together sportsmen and women to protect millions of acres of wildlife habitat every year, introduce thousands of kids and families to nature, and achieve major legislative victories that advance the outdoors and all who love it.”

Sportsman’s Warehouse first opened in 1986 in West Jordan, Utah. It has continued to grow over the years, becoming one of the leading outdoor specialty companies in the western U.S with 112 store locations.

The entities will continue to operate independently until the transaction closes. The Great American Outdoors Group will remain a private company with a long-term view to do what is best for its customers, team members and conservation initiatives.

The Ammon store is at 2909 South 25th East. It’s open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. For more information about the merger, click here.