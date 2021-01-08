‘We are lost without her.’ Teen who died following crash remembered for her love of others and the outdoors

RIGBY — A Rigby teenager is being remembered for her love of hunting, fishing, riding horses and helping others.

Maddi Lyn Hanni, 17, died Wednesday following a single-car crash on I-15 in Idaho Falls. Two other teenagers in the vehicle with her continue to recover from their injuries.

Maddi was the oldest of four children and attended Rigby High School. She was an apprentice at an electrical company and her family says Maddi “was a true Idaho country girl.”

“She loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, riding four-wheelers and riding horses,” says Mesha Rice, Maddi’s aunt. “She was a really good big sister and anything she put her mind to she would follow through with. She was very passionate about anything that held her interest. She wasn’t a girly girl. She was the type of kid who loved mechanics, welding and farmwork.”

Maddi’s family is heartbroken over her sudden death. The teenager “who loved without judgment” should have been graduating this spring but instead will be buried near her grandfather at the Mount McCaleb Cemetery in Mackay.

“She had told her mom about a week ago that if she was to die young, she wanted to be buried in MacKay with her grandpa. Then a week later she passed,” Rice explains through tears. “This has been so devastating for all three families involved. Our hearts are with them and we’re praying for them.”

Maddi’s funeral will begin at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 11 at Wood Funeral Home on Ridge Avenue in Idaho Falls. Her family will meet with visitors from 9-9:45 a.m.

Idaho State Police troopers continue to investigate the crash and Rice has established a GoFundMe account for a memorial in Maddi’s honor.

“Maddi was a fighter. She would give anything, even her last dollar, to anybody in need,” Rice says. “We love her and are lost without her.”